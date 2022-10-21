Hull City team news to face Rotherham United as Dawson bids for back-to-back wins

Hull City travel to face Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Interim manager Andy Dawson claimed his second victory in the Hull City hot seat after registering an impressive win against Blackpool on Wednesday evening. However, the East Yorkshiremen have one of the worst away records in the division, earning just five points from a possible 21 on their travels this term.

They face a Rotherham United side on a run of consecutive wins though.

The Millers have exceeded expectations on their return to the Championship and Matt Taylor looks to have found his feet well since coming in as the replacement for long-serving boss Paul Warne.

Hull City team news

City have at least almost a full first-team squad to select from, with no fresh injury concerns heading into this weekend’s encounter with the Millers.

It allows Dawson to pick what he believes will be a full strength side for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Predicted XI

Baxter (GK)

Greaves

Jones

Figueiredo

Christie

Seri

Woods

Pelkas

Docherty

Slater

Longman

Dawson will likely adopt the same 4-5-1 formation that he’s used throughout his short tenure so far; a system regularly deployed during Shota Arveladze’s spell in charge. The ex-Scunthorpe United assistant made a big call to drop Turkish duo Ozan Tufan and Dogukan Sinik against Blackpool in midweek, who both arrived as eye-catching additions in the summer.

However, perhaps the caretaker boss’ bravest decision was to omit another big pre-season signing from Tuesday’s starting XI, top scorer and Colombian international striker Oscar Estupinan.

Nevertheless, Dawon’s call to play winger Ryan Longman in an unorthodox central role was clearly vindicated, with the ex-Brighton and Hove Albion man grabbing the Tigers’ opening goal in Lancashire.

He’ll be hoping for a similar level of success in Saturday’s 15:00 kick off at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.