Heckingbottom says ‘brilliant’ Sheffield United man needs to work on two aspects of his game

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has pointed out two things Iliman Ndiaye needs to work on if he is to fulfil his potential, in an interview with Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield United have enjoyed a strong start to the Championship campaign and sit in 4th place in the table after 15 games played. During that time they have won seven, drawn four and lost four.

Their early successes have been, in part, due to the goalscoring of striker Ndiaye, who has started 14 of their 15 in the league and has found the net six times, whilst also registering an assist.

The 22-year-old is quickly establishing himself as an important part of the starting eleven under Heckingbottom, and will hope to continue in the side and improve as the season progresses.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, the Blades boss commented on the French forward’s ability and labelled him ‘brilliant’, but he also stated that there is plenty for the player to work on if he is to improve and fulfil his potential.

“He’s a player with unbelievable ability but it never transfers, for a couple of reasons. Some is decision making, like doing the right things in the game, and the other one is work rate,” he said.

“He’s got all of those things but his standards need to be even higher, then we will be critical of his decision-making. You saw one moment in the second half [against Coventry City] that he had too many touches.

“It was brilliant what he was doing, he was bouncing about and he kept being tenacious, trying to win the ball back but they were two opportunities to just play quickly.

“It sounds harsh, but he’s at that level where I think we can keep pushing him and seeing where he can get to.”

Ndiaye will be hoping to keep his place when Sheffield United take on 6th placed Norwich City at Bramall Lane this weekend. They are winless in five and need to get back on the horse quickly if they are to keep pace with the top two.

Harsh words from Heckingbottom…

Some players benefit from an arm around the shoulder and some react to public constructive criticism. Clearly Heckingbottom feels Ndiaye falls into the latter, but digging players out and picking out their faults doesn’t seem all too constructive from the Sheffield United boss in this instance.

Ndiaye is the Blades’ top scorer this season and without his goals and contributions they may be worse off than they are at the moment. This is all hypothetical and although the player can improve and perhaps will improve, Heckingbottom’s comments seem counterintuitive.

With Sheffield United having fallen away from the automatic promotion spots in recent weeks, they need a result against Norwich City tomorrow. Ndiaye will be looking to take his manager’s comments on board and have an impact against the Canaries.