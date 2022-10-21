‘Desperate to get back on the horse’ – Prutton predicts Sheffield United v Norwich City

Sheffield United host Norwich City in the Championship this weekend.

Three weeks ago, these two sides were looking like they could both take the Championship by storm this season.

Fast-forward to now and neither side can buy a win – Sheffield United are winless in five having lost against strugglers Coventry City in midweek, whilst Norwich are winless in four, losing at home to Luton Town in their last outing.

Both teams are still in the top-six and still in with a very real shout of earning promotion this year. But both sides know that their current form is nowhere near good enough.

And making his prediction for the game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton writes:

“Two sides who looked like they were going to be the runaway pair a couple of weeks ago have completely fallen apart. Sheffield United have just two points from five games, Norwich have lost three on the bounce.

“Both will be desperate to get back on the horse at Bramall Lane to try and haul themselves back towards the top two. But both would probably also take a point.”

Prutton predicts a 1-1 scoreline.

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

A huge game for both sides…

If these two teams had met a few weeks back, it would’ve made for a real spectacle of Championship football.

Now out of form and probably low on confidence, this one will likely be a really cagey and intense meeting, with a lapse in concentration or moment of brilliance likely to win it.

But despite the poor form of both Sheffield United and Norwich City, both still have everything to play for and a win here would instil some confidence ahead of the run-in to the World Cup break.

It’ll certainly be hard for either side to claim anything though – Norwich especially given the fact that the game’s at Bramall Lane.

But this fixture is definitely one to watch out for this weekend.