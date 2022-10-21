Crystal Palace join the likes of Leeds United and more in pursuit of prolific South American international playing in the Championship

Crystal Palace are the latest team to be linked with a January move for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Sun are reporting that Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace are considering a January move for Brereton Diaz, 23, who is out of contract next summer.

Recent reports have suggested that Rovers are now open to offers for the Chilean international this January, with the likes of Everton, Fulham and Leeds United still keen.

Sevilla though are thought to be leading the race for his signature right now.

Brereton Diaz has scored eight goals in 16 Championship outings for Blackburn Rovers so far this season, with his side currently sat in 2nd place of the table.