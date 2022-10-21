Coventry City general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (21.10.22)

Coventry City moved off the bottom of the Championship table after a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in midweek.

And it was perhaps Coventry City’s best performance of the season so far with a single goal from Martyn Waghorn sealing the win.

The Sky Blues have now won their last two in the league, losing just one of their last seven in the league after what was a dire start to the campaign.

