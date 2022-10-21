Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Coventry City general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (21.10.22)

21 October 2022
Coventry City moved off the bottom of the Championship table after a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in midweek.

And it was perhaps Coventry City’s best performance of the season so far with a single goal from Martyn Waghorn sealing the win.

The Sky Blues have now won their last two in the league, losing just one of their last seven in the league after what was a dire start to the campaign.

Ahead of a weekend clash v Stoke City, why not try your hand at our latest Coventry City quiz, and see if you can score 100%!

Coventry City won three games by a 4-1 scoreline last season, against Fulham, Peterborough United and which other side?

