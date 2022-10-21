Blackburn Rovers ready to offload 28-year-old after apparent bust-up with Tomasson

Blackburn Rovers are open to offers for Bradley Dack in January after an apparent ‘bust-up’ between the midfielder and manager Jon Dahl Tomasson, says Football Insider.

Dack, 28, has made just nine Championship appearances under Tomasson this season.

And the midfielder was left out of the last matchday squad entirely with Dack seemingly not a part of Tomasson’s plans moving forward.

And now Football Insider claim that there’s been a falling out between Dack and Tomasson, and that Rovers are now open to offers for Dack this January.

He’s out of contract next summer but the club have the option to extend his stay by a further year.

Dack has barely featured over the past few seasons owing to poor luck with injuries – he made nine league appearances last season and 16 in the campaign before.

In previous campaigns though, Dack has shone for Blackburn, and so he won’t be short of suitors should the club look to offload him in Janaury.

Dack on his way out?

A January sale seems a sensible bet for all parties, especially if this apparent falling out is true.

Dack is still only 28 years old and he’ll still feel that, despite his injury record, he still has a lot to offer at Championship level.

But when called upon this season, he’s not managed to produce the same level of consistency or creativity that he has done in the past which is understandable given his lack of game time over the past few seasons.

Dack needs a manager to show faith in him and allow him time to get properly back up to speed.

Whether there’ll be Championship offers for him remains to be seen – a move to a League One club where he previously flourished could be a good option.