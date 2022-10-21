Barton confirms new Bristol Rovers signing is in contention to make debut v Plymouth Argyle

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has told Bristol Live that new arrival Scott Sinclair is in contention to play against Plymouth Argyle tomorrow.

Bristol Rovers have picked up three wins on the spin in recent weeks, and face their toughest test yet when they host 1st placed Plymouth Argyle at the Memorial Stadium this weekend.

Barton will be looking to continue their fine run of form and make up ground on the sides above them in order to get within touching distance of a place in the top six.

In order to help them achieve this feat, Bristol Rovers dipped into the free agent market to secure the signing of Sinclair, who recently left Championship side Preston North End at the end of his contract.

The recent acquisition is a huge coup, and the Bristol Rovers boss was quizzed on whether the 33-year-old could make his second debut for the club as early as tomorrow against the Pilgrims.

“We just couldn’t get him registered in time for the game on Tuesday but he’s kept himself, you’ll see, in really good shape,” he told Bristol Live.

“He’ll probably be a little bit shy of match practice, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow [Friday] but he definitely comes into contention due to his abilities as a player.”

As Barton states, Sinclair’s abilities and regardless of his fitness, will be a factor in helping them get three points on the board this weekend. Perhaps the winger won’t start the game but he could feature for the first time for the Pirates since his first spell back in 2004 and this will be a huge boost.

They won’t want to rush him into the first-team fold as his lack of match practice since leaving Preston North End is zero, and so they won’t want the player to aggravate or incur any injuries by overusing him early on.

However, they have impressed in recent weeks without Sinclair and so should still fancy their chances against Plymouth Argyle regardless. Their fine run of form should stand them in good stead and Barton should be confident of putting on a solid performance with or without their new signing.