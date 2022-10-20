What’s former Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher up to these days?

Steven Fletcher played for Sunderland between 2012-2016 and for Sheffield Wednesday between 2016-2020.

The striker began his career in his home country of Scotland. Fletcher came through the ranks at Hibernian’s academy, with the first record of him at Hibs being as an U14 player.

He eventually rose into the first-term in 2004 and made 160 appearances between then and 2009. Fletcher bagged 43 goals and six assists in the process, before getting his move to England in 2009.

Burnley paid a club record fee for Fletcher to obtain his services and his ability to score in the Premier League was questioned at the time. Fletcher went onto make 35 top-tier appearances, scoring eight and assisting four. He left Burnley following their relegation to join Wolves, before moving to Sunderland not long after.

Fletcher scored a brace on his Premier League debut for Sunderland in a 2-2 draw against Swansea City. The Scot’s most notable Sunderland goal came against Newcastle United in their 3-0 win over their local rivals.

In 2016, Fletcher had a loan spell in France with Marseille but he was then released the end of the season. Sheffield Wednesday picked up the prolific goalscorer and he went onto make 136 appearances for the Owls, scoring 38 and assisting nine across four Championship campaigns.

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

But where is the former Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday man now?

Fletcher turned down a new contract with the Owls in the summer of 2020 and was soon picked up by Stoke City. Fletcher, who had made 33 Scotland appearances at this point, spent two seasons with the Potters, contributing to 17 goals in 82 games.

The Scot was released by Stoke City at the end of last season and has since returned to his home country where he now plays for Dundee United ,who sit 11th in the Scottish Premier League.

Since his arrival, Fletcher has scored twice and assisted twice in 12 appearances across all competitions.

Fletcher is now 35-year-old and his time at the top of the game is likely over. But it’ll be interesting to see how the final years of Fletcher’s career play out, after an impressive career to date.