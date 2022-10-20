What would a Carlos Corberan West Brom XI look like?

West Brom’s managerial search goes on. Several names have been mentioned alongside the job but one name continues to crop up.

And that name is Carlos Corberan.

The former Leeds United no.2 and Huddersfield Town boss is on the market and reports suggest that the Spaniard has held at least two interviews with the West Brom hierarchy.

Famed for guiding Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final last season, we take a look at what a Corberan West Brom XI might look like.

Corberan is a hailed name in the world of football coaching. His ideas and tactics were what guided Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final, and his exit from the club has seen them emerge as relegation favourites this time round.

And he worked on a very limited budget, signing mostly free agents and loan players during his time at the club.

In the play-off final back in May, Huddersfield lined up in a very fluid formation, which could be interpreted as a 3-4-3 or a 5-2-2-1 formation – albeit not too dissimilar to what we saw v Bristol City last weekend.

His wing-backs played very high up the pitch, but they were mobile too, which allowed them to easily slip back into a more defensive set up.

Meanwhile, he had two energetic, ground-covering and hard-tackling midfielders in front of the defence in Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien, with a main focal point attacker in Danny Ward and two pacey wingers either side of him.

Translating that to West Brom, there could be a few issues.

The Baggies aren’t that well-stocked in the wing-back department, and they have a lot of good players who might not fit into this system – names like John Swift for example.

But there’s reason to believe that Corberan could bring the best out of certain players – someone like Jake Livermore could really flourish if trusted in front of the back-four, and Taylor Gardner-Hickman too, but he could be favoured in his natural right wing-back position.

Grady Diangana is another who could benefit form playing in a free-flowing side that favours attacking football, whilst Karlan Grant and Brandon Thomas-Asante would continue to battle for the no.9 spot, with Daryl Dike still to return as well.

Given the above, here’s what a Corberan West Brom XI could look like: