Tony Mowbray reveals details of Bradley Dack conversation amid Blackburn Rovers boss’ ‘work hard’ message

Blackburn Rovers playmaker Bradley Dack has said he’s in the best shape of his career to Sunderland manager and ex-Rovers boss Tony Mowbray amid his omission from Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Blackburn Rovers man Dack was a talking point again as they emerged 2-0 victors over Sunderland on Tuesday.

The attacking midfielder wads left out of the squad completely for the first time this season. He had been an unused substitute in the three games prior too, with some fans calling for his involvement amid a lack of creative spark in recent ties.

Manager Tomasson shed light on the situation post-game, saying that he wants to see Dack get back to the peak of his powers but that he needs to see all his players ‘work hard’ too.

Now though, former boss Mowbray revealed in the wake of Sunderland’s defeat at Ewood Park that he spoke with Dack after the tie.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Mowbray said Dack told him his physical data is the best it has ever been.

He did stress that he’s not aware of his full situation though and that he wouldn’t criticise another boss though, saying:

“I am not here so I don’t know where he is fitness-wise but I had a long chat with him in the corridor.

“He looks really lean to me.

“He looks slim and ready. He tells me his physical data is the best it has ever been, better than before he got his injuries.

“I don’t know what is going on, what I do know is he was probably the best player in the Championship two years ago. You don’t lose the talent but the manager at this football club has those decisions to make and they are doing very well.

“I would never sit here and criticise any manager for their decisions, I have difficult decisions to make. But Bradley Dack, what a footballer, what a player but I haven’t seen him since he recovered from his cruciate injuries other than playing him every 15 minutes to get his fitness up.”

Fighting for a place in the side…

It’s understandable that there’s a desire from Blackburn Rovers fans to see Dack back in the side.

At his best, he was one of the Championship’s most dangerous players and to have him back fit after such a long spell out is a real boost. He’s not quite viewed as a vital cog in the system under Tomasson it seems though, not until he gets back to the peak of his powers at least it seems.

His creativity could be the difference between another mid-table season or a serious push for promotion though, so it will surely be in the best interests of all to get Dack back to his peak and back in the side.