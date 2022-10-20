‘They’ll claim three points nonetheless’ – Millwall v West Brom prediction: The72

Millwall welcome West Bromwich Albion to The Den on Saturday afternoon.

A Tom Bradshaw hat-trick was enough for the Lions to comfortably see-off Watford in midweek, stretching their winning streak to three.

Millwall have been in fine form at The Den this season, with Wednesday’s win meaning that they boast the joint-best home record in the Championship, emerging victorious in six of their eight contests on home turf this term.

Rowett’s side have quietly progressed up the table in recent weeks and now find themselves about to commence a handy run of matches against teams all positioned in the bottom-half of the division.

Managerless West Brom are the first test in this next block of fixtures for Millwall, who suffered defeat v Bristol City at The Hawthorns on Tuesday night. The Baggies have now just won one of their last ten league games, a surprise 2-0 victory over promotion-chasing Reading last weekend.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction…

Ryan Murray

”Ultimately, this is a match-up between two sides heading in opposing directions. West Brom will be desperate to arrest their downward trajectory, but a lack of managerial leadership makes this an even tougher prospect than it perhaps did even in Bruce’s final doomed days in charge.

“Conversely, Millwall look like a rejuvenated side, and they will now have eyes on beating last year’s impressive league finish. Seven goals in three outings portrays a side high on confidence, and this momentum is unlikely to falter against a West Brom side who look a shadow of them former selves.

“This one has a home win written all over it.”

Score prediction: Millwall 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Luke Phelps

“West Brom went from winning away at a top-six side in Reading, to losing at home to a Bristol City side who are bang out of form.

“You can’t predict how the Baggies will fare in the Championship this season. But given Millwall’s solid home form and their positive showing v Watford in midweek, I really can’t see West Brom winning this one.

“I don’t think Millwall will win in the same fashion as they did v Watford, but I think they’ll claim three points nonetheless.”

Score prediction: Millwall 2-0 West Bromwich Albion