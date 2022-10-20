‘Their woes won’t end here’ – Reading v Bristol City prediction: The72

Reading host Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Reading welcome Bristol City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium looking to get their season back on track after three straight defeats.

The Royals have suffered a turbulent week so far and the early season optimism is slowly wilting away. The defeat on Tuesday was particularly bitter for Paul Ince’s men, having surrendered a two-goal lead to lose at Swansea City.

The drop in form may well have been expected after an over-achieving start but another defeat for Reading on Saturday could see them slip further away from the top six.

The confidence of Bristol City meanwhile, has been lifted after an impressive away win at struggling West Brom on Tuesday, and they will be looking for another three points from their travels in this one.

Nigel Pearson’s side were drastically out of form before their trip to the Hawthorns having not won any of their previous six. The Robins are 12th just two places behind Reading in the table and a win on Saturday will take them above their opponents.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“The Royals have made big improvements under Ince this season so we shouldn’t be expecting too much more from them, however, this is an important game for them in terms of which way they are heading, a win could get them moving forward again but another loss and it’s potentially into the bottom-half of the table. It’s a tricky contest for them on Saturday but they have been relatively strong at home so far.

“The midweek victory for Bristol City could spark another winning run, which we know they are capable of. Pearson’s side produced a strong defensive display against the Baggies and he’ll be hoping for more of the same from his side this weekend. There is certainly no issue in The Robins finding the net, having scored the joint most in the league alongside Burnley.

“Both of these sides are evenly matched so it’s a tough one to predict, Reading may be on a losing run but their performances haven’t been that bad and you never know quite what you’re going to get from Bristol City. I expect there to be goals but I’m going for the draw.”

Score prediction: Reading 2-2 Bristol City

James Ray

“Reading’s drop off is one that was anticipated, but the sharp decline in results is a little worrying.

“They’re facing a Bristol City side that will be determined to piece together another impressive run towards the upper end of the table too, but it remains to be seen if they can really prove themselves as a player in the play-off picture after a poor run.

“Reading need a win but their woes won’t end here. I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-3 Bristol City