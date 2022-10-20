The latest on QPR boss Mick Beale to Wolves: What’s been said? Will a move go through today?

QPR boss Mick Beale has been heavily linked with a move to Wolves over the past 24 hours.

Beale though was in the dugout for QPR’s game v Cardiff City last night, which the R’s won 3-0 to move to the top of the Championship table.

After the game, he told West London Sport:

“I haven’t spoken to (QPR director of football) Les Ferdinand or anyone, so as far as I’m aware nothing has changed.

“I took the decision to turn my phone off because we had this game to concentrate on. The moment Les speaks to me I’ll know one way or another and then the club will communicate whatever we communicate.

“If an offer comes in officially, you don’t have to take it. You have to weigh up everything. There are a lot of questions you need to get answers to.”

Going into last night’s game, it seemed certain that Beale wouldn’t be in attendance after talkSPORT reported that Wolves were set to trigger his release clause, and make him their new boss.

Separate reports claimed that this release clause would cost Wolves just £1million.

And this morning, Football Insider have claimed that Wolves are in advanced talks to make Beale their new boss, with Wolves apparently keen to make a formal approach after holding initial talks.

The Midlands side have been without a manager for more than two weeks now. Bruno Lage was sacked at the start of the month and Wolves are back in action against Leicester City this weekend, in a huge game near the bottom of the Premier League table.

Wolves would no doubt like a new manager in place ASAP, and everything is pointing towards Beale being their no.1 target.

But there’s still a lot of moving parts to this one. Whether Beale really does have a release clause, and whether it’s as little as £1million remains to be seen.

An appointment doesn’t seem likely to go through today but if Wolves and Beale are keen on each other, then it seems likely that an appointment could be made before the weekend.