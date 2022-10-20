Sunderland boss shares fresh injury update on Aji Alese and sets return date

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has provided an update on the injury to Aji Alese, in an interview with the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland lost away at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening, slipping to 13th in the table as a result. But the defeat wasn’t the only concern for boss Mowbray, with Alese needing to be substituted after picking up an injury.

A strong challenge from Rovers midfielder Jake Garrett saw Alese come off worse, and he is now set for a spell on the sidelines as he starts his rehabilitation to recover and get back up to full fitness.

Speaking to Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith, Mowbray gave an update on the young centre-back.

“Aji is in a protective boot,” he said.

“But it’s not as bad as feared. Best-case scenario is three to four weeks.”

If Alese is to miss four weeks there is the potential that the 21-year-old could miss a total of five games, with the season resuming on December 3rd after the World Cup.

A blow for Sunderland…

The news is a blow to the Black Cats, as Alese has been impressive since breaking into the first-team fold and has become a regular in the starting eleven in recent weeks. He will look to recover over the next month or so and will want to return fully fit after the international break.

They do have players who can come in to fill the void left by Alese with Trai Hume coming on his place on Tuesday, whilst Bailey Wright can also deputise in his absence. Sunderland will want to get back to their best after just one win in six, and will need their fringe players to step up when injuries crop up.

Sunderland’s injury list is piling up and could certainly be to their detriment in the weeks and months to come. They were competing with the teams in and around the top six but their recent form could certainly be down to their injuries, and Alese’s is just another blow to contend with for Mowbray and co.