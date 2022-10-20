‘Two falling giants’ – Sheffield United v Norwich City prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Norwich City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United and Norwich City both come into this tie on a slide away from the Championship automatic promotion spots.

The Blades are now without a win in five and fell to a worrying defeat against Coventry City on Wednesday night. They’ve dropped from the summit of the table down to 4th in recent weeks, though given the tightly-packed nature of the division, Paul Heckingbottom’s side could finish the weekend back at the top.

As for the Canaries, they’re now lost three consecutive games and are four without a win overall. Dean Smith’s side recovered well after a poor start to the season but this run has pushed them back down to 6th after 15 games.

Again, a win would have Norwich City back on track, but a trip to Bramall Lane presents a tough test.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“These two sides have both shown that they can challenge at the top of the league when at their best. However recent form will be a case for concern in both camps.

“This weekend’s meeting is a good chance for both to settle the nerves and get back on track, but it won’t be easy.

“Sheffield United need to get at Norwich City if they want anything from this game. There needs to be more creativity and attacking intent, and that’s largely down to who Heckingbottom fields and how he sets his side up.

“Norwich City need at least a draw to stop this slide from turning into a crisis, and I think they’ll get a share of the points.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Norwich City

Luke Phelps

“Two falling giants in the Championship meet on Saturday and for both teams, it’s a huge game, and it’ll be a good indicator of just how bad either sides’ form is right now.

“For me though, Sheffield United returning to Bramall Lane after their defeat at strugglers Coventry City, they’ll be more desperate for a win on Saturday and the home crowd will certainly help them.

“Norwich won’t be an easy task at all and they’ll see this as a must-win game too, but for me, Sheffield United will nick this one.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Norwich City