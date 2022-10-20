Sheffield Wednesday have considered temporary exit for 20-year-old midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday have been considered a loan exit for recent debutant Will Trueman, a report from The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday’s youth academy has seen some promising talents make their way through the ranks over the years, but few have really gone to make a regular starting spot their own in more recent seasons.

It will be hoped the current crop of new stars can change that, with the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Pierce Charles and David Agbontohoma looking destined for bright futures in the game.

Another promising youngster is midfielder Trueman, who was among those to make his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy against Leicester City’s U21s earlier this week.

The 20-year-old got himself on the scoresheet too, doubling the Owls’ advantage after Callum Paterson netted early on.

Now, The Star has reported that Sheffield Wednesday have been considered sending emerging midfielder Trueman out on loan to give him a shot at continuing his development with a loan spell away from Hillsborough.

Best for development?

It remains to be seen if the Owls’ thinking is adjusted after Trueman’s recent outing, but it could be beneficial for his development to taste some more first-team football after his debut on Tuesday.

Non-league football can be a good proving ground for youngsters who already have a decent base of youth experience behind them, but it awaits to be seen just what Wednesday plan on doing.

It will be hoped there are some more academy graduates that force their way into the senior side in years to come though. Those from the youth ranks are always backed well by supporters, but it remains to be seen if anyone can make the grade.