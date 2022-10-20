Sheffield United general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (20.10.22)

Sheffield United have dropped down to 4th place in the Championship table, after a run of five games without a win.

Sheffield United lost away at Coventry City last night, allowing the Sky Blues to move off the bottom of the table.

But the Blades are quickly falling away from the top two after their promising start to the season, with a combination of injuries and inconsistency seeing Paul Heckingbottom’s side struggle.

Next up for Sheffield United is a tough home game v Norwich City this weekend.

