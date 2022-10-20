Ryan Lowe provides injury updates on key Preston North End trio

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has provided an update on the injuries to Liam Lindsay, Daniel Johnson and Troy Parrott, in an interview with Lancs Live.

Preston North End sit in ninth position after 16 games played and secured a victory in midweek away at bottom side Huddersfield Town. They face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road this weekend where they will be hoping to achieve back to back wins and get into the division’s top six.

However, they will have to try to do this without the first-team trio of Lindsay, Johnson and Parrott, who all missed the win over the Terriers on Tuesday night.

Manager Lowe gave an update to Lancs Live, stating they will continue their recovery beyond this weekend’s clash, and advised they won’t be rushed back to action prematurely to not aggravate their injuries.

“We’ll go with the same squad which went to Huddersfield. The lads who aren’t with us are not quite right,” he said.

“We’ve just got to monitor them day by day, but they won’t be rushed because I’ve done that many times. I am not going to rush anyone back. If they have been out this long, there’s no point rushing them back for one game because you could lose them for four or five.

“We’ll take it from there. I’d rather lose someone for two or three games than six weeks. There’s just no point. I’ve done it before in my managerial career and had my fingers burnt, so I don’t really want to do it again. They will tell you that they’re alright and want to play and you take that risk.

“It’s not a cup final or a play-off final – we know it is a big derby, but it’s not the end of the world if they aren’t available or they don’t play. What we’ve got to do is make sure that they’re available for the next 30 games coming our way.”

Johnson and Lindsey are expected to miss a handful of games, whereas Parrott is expected to be absent for a longer period of time after undergoing surgery after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Despite not being able to give return dates as of yet, Lowe’s comments that the players will make sure they are right to return to action before doing so will stand them in good stead for the remainder of the campaign.

It is unfortunate they won’t be able to rely on the injured trio in the weeks to come, but as Lowe states, there are 30 games remaining and so there is a long stretch to go for those players to influence the outcome of their season.

In the meantime they do have players who can come in and fill the void. They showed that on Tuesday night and so Lowe will be confident he can get a result against Blackpool tomorrow with the players at his disposal.