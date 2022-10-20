Rotherham United boss provides injury update on Grant Hall ahead of Hull City clash

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor has told The Yorkshire Post that he expects defender Grant Hall to be fit and available to feature against Hull City this weekend.

Rotherham United won their second game on the spin in midweek, beating Stoke City 1-0 away from home. The result takes them into 11th place in the table and they will be looking to continue their fine form when they face 19th placed Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

There has been concerns over the fitness of centre-back Grant Hall, who was taken off in the 63rd minute on Tuesday evening with a calf injury. But Millers boss Taylor has confirmed he has recovered and should be in line to start in a couple of days time, in an interview with The Yorkshire Post.

“He looks okay. He got a whack on it on Saturday in the game and played on Tuesday. Sometimes when there’s a severe impact injury it can just enhance the fluid in that area so it felt a little bit tight,” said Taylor. “He didn’t want to risk it, we didn’t want to risk it. We could have probably kept him on but in terms of the pressures of the game we felt it was the sensible thing to do to introduce Woody [Richard Wood] – not a bad player to bring on! “Hally looks like he’s going to be fine going into the weekend.” Latest Stories Derby County boss set to ‘reach out’ to Birmingham City loanee after recall rumours More or less quiz: Which of these ex-Plymouth Argyle players played for the club the most times? Hall has been a shining light for Rotherham United this season following his season-long loan move from Middlesbrough in the summer. A huge boost for Rotherham United… He has started the majority of games for the Millers so far since making the switch from the Riverside, and so to have him back in contention after many had feared the worst is a huge boost for Taylor’s side going into the weekend.

Hall has missed a few games so far this season with injury at various points, and Rotherham United will want to have him fit and available for the majority if not all of the campaign to come, in the hopes of finishing as high as possible in the Championship standings.

As Taylor says, Wood is a perfectly capable replacement should Hall miss out, and so had the Middlesbrough loanee been absent for the visit of Hull City, they could have coped reasonably well without him.