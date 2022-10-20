Reporter reveals significant update on Wolves’ pursuit of QPR boss Beale

QPR boss Michael Beale has been the subject of a formal approach from Premier League side Wolves this morning, as per Alex Crook.

QPR only appointed Beale in the summer but the good work he’s done in the early stages of his time in charge at Loftus Road has not gone unnoticed.

Not only has it earned him plaudits in the EFL, but it’s drawn the interest of managerless Premier League side Wolves.

Rumours have been circulating over the past few days and speculation ramped up on Wednesday, with Football Insider since reporting that a formal approach was set to be made after promising preliminary discussions between Beale and the club.

Now, reporter Crook has said on Crook that the Premier League side have now made a formal approach to QPR for permission to speak with Beale.

It marks another big update in Wolves’ pursuit of the QPR boss, who led his side to a 3-0 win over Cardiff City last night.

1 of 12 True or false - Paulo Sousa was QPR's first manager from outside the UK and Ireland True False

Edging towards the exit?

After putting in the hard yards working as an assistant manager and in youth football, Beale has most certainly made the most of his first break into senior management.

He looked a promising appointment for QPR after their lengthy recruitment process, but nobody would have thought he’d be snapped up by a club higher up the ladder so soon into his tenure in West London.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if he does move on. Things can change quickly in football, but amid reports of promising preliminary talks and a formal approach now being made, it seems to be moving in the right direction as far as Wolves are concerned.