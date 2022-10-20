QPR provided huge boost regarding Wolves’ pursuit of Beale

QPR boss Mick Beale has turned down the chance to become Wolves manager, it has been reported.

QPR appointed Beale as their new manager in the summer, naming him as the replacement for long-serving boss Mark Warburton.

He’s quickly become a popular figure at Loftus Road in just his first senior management role. He’s led the R’s to the top of the Championship table and has since attracted interest from Wolves, who are hunting for a new boss after sacking Bruno Lage.

It emerged this morning that Wolves had made a formal approach to speak to Beale after claims of promising preliminary talks.

Now though, a huge update has emerged in the saga.

The Telegraph reporter Matt Law has reported on Twitter that Beale has now turned down the chance to take charge of Wolves.

It comes as a huge boost for QPR, who would have been fearing losing their boss just 15 league games into his tenure.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if there’s any further developments regarding Wolves’ pursuit of Beale. However, news that he has turned down the chance to move to Molineux will be a monumental boost for QPR.

It was a long recruitment process led by the R’s hierarchy in the summer before Beale was appointed and they were taking somewhat of a chance being the first club to offer the higher-regarded coach a chance at management.

It seems that faith has been repaid in loyalty from Beale too, rejecting them chance to move on from the club.

With this huge boost, it will be hoped QPR and Beale can only push on further as he leads the new era at Loftus Road.