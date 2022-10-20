Millwall facing spell without 29-year-old star, says Gary Rowett

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed defender Murray Wallace is facing two to three weeks on the sidelines through a groin injury.

Millwall man Wallace has been a mainstay at the back for the Lions in the early stages of this season.

The Scot had started every Championship game before missing out on the 3-0 win over Watford in midweek. He had been withdrawn from the 2-1 win over Bristol City at the weekend just after the hour mark and after scans, it has been confirmed he’s facing a spell out.

As quoted by London News Online, Rowett stated that Wallace will be sidelined for two to three weeks. He said:

“I think he’s going to be two or three weeks.

“It wasn’t too bad an injury but, nevertheless, one that is more than just a tightness or more than just a little niggle.

“He’s pulled a muscle in his groin area but we’re hoping that because Muzza is such a great athlete and so professional that if he gets a three-week injury, you’ve got a chance it might be two.”

It means that Scott Malone will likely get a chance at an extended run in the Millwall side. The 31-year-old had been absent for the last three games but put in a solid performance in the win over Watford, so it will be hoped he can put together a strong run of form.

Sticking with a back four?

Performances were too hot and cold with the back three in the early stages of the season and a switch to a back four has coincided with an undefeated run of form, including three consecutive wins.

Wallace’s versatility meant he could play in a range of roles in either system, though he was mainly playing as a left-back in the back four and as a left-sided centre-back in the back three.

His injury and Malone’s return to the side likely fits in with the back four more, so that could be the system that Rowett opts for moving forward, especially given the Lions’ recent vein of form.