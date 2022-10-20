‘Might claim a fairly comfortable win’ – Sunderland v Burnley prediction: The72

Sunderland welcome Burnley to the Stadium of Light this weekend, for the first time since 2017.

Sunderland have made a positive return to the Championship and despite a recent shaky run of form, they sit comfortably as things stand.

Tony Mowbray has been dealt a tough task of working without a recognised striker and the Black Cats’ results are suffering as a result of this – they come into this one off the back of a 2-0 loss against Blackburn Rovers and Burnley are not easy opponents.

Vincent Kompany’s side have reacted well to their relegation and have started the campaign strong. The Clarets sit in 3rd and just one point off the top spot, with every incentive to go out and grab all three points this weekend.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland are against the odds coming into this one. Their lack of numbers in the attacking third is showing and at the moment they are having to weather a shaky patch. Mowbray has got his side playing some good stuff, but with little end product the results aren’t accurately telling the story of their performances.

“Burnley come into this one off the back of an unexpected draw against Birmingham City. Kompany’s side were a bit lacklustre in attack with their only shot on target resulting in their only goal. They will need to improve against Sunderland and I have no doubt they will this weekend.

“A big home crowd will give the hosts an edge here, but I can see this one heading in favour of the visitors.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-1 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“Burnley are drawing way too many games this season. And in most of the games that they draw, they’re taking the lead and losing it late on.

“Unfortunately for Sunderland, they’re not really creating enough without the likes of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms in the side and against a Burnley side that are hard to break down, I can see the Black Cats firing a blank this weekend.

“It will be a tough outing for the Clarets but I think they might claim a fairly comfortable win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-2 Burnley