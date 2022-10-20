Michael Carrick wants to bring ex-Manchester United duo with him to Middlesbrough, report reveals

Michael Carrick is expected to bring ex-Manchester United coaches Mike Phelan and Rene Meulensteen with him to Middlesbrough, reports The Guardian.

Carrick, 41, looks poised to become the next Middlesbrough manager after the cub parted ways with Chris Wilder earlier this month.

The former Manchester United midfielder will embark on his maiden managerial voyage and there’s been a lot of discussion about his backroom team, and who he might bring in with him.

Reports have suggested that the likes of John O’Shea and Alex Bruce could follow him to the Riverside.

But The Guardian now say that former Manchester United coaches Phelan and Meulensteen are wanted by Carrick at Middlesbrough – the pair were assistants to Sir Alex Ferguson during Carrick’s playing days at the club.

The Guardian also say that a three-year contract for Carrick at Middlesbrough is currently being ‘finalised’, with an appointment now looking imminent.

Trust in Carrick…

Carrick to Middlesbrough is certainly a gamble from the board. They’ve appointed experienced bosses in the past and it’s not always worked out for them, and now owner Steve Gibson looks ready to take a gamble on an unproven manager.

But these kind of appointments are becoming more and more common in today’s game. Carrick will bring fresh ideas to the table and if he’s backed up by the likes of Meulensteen and Phelan, then he’ll have a good bit of experience to fall back on, which will be crucial in what is his first managerial position.

It’ll be really interesting to see how Carrick fares in his opening games as manager – should the appointment go through that is – with Boro still struggling near the foot of the table.

Middlesbrough return to action v Huddersfield Town this weekend and Carrick could yet be in the dugout for this one.