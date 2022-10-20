Leader named in chase for Blackburn Rovers star amid Leeds United, Everton and Fulham interest

Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz is subject of continued transfer interest, with Football Insider stating Sevilla are leading Leeds United, Everton and Fulham in the race for his signature.

Blackburn Rovers man Brereton Diaz’s meteoric rise has seen him attract transfer interest from far and wide.

His impressive form in the early stages of this season combined with his contract situation means the saga doesn’t look like quietening down any time soon either. The Chilean, who has eight goals in 16 Championship games, sees his deal expire next summer.

Now, a new report from Football Insider has provided the latest on the transfer interest in the Rovers star.

They state that La Liga giants Sevilla are leading the race for his signature. Premier League trio Leeds United, Everton and Fulham are still keen after failed summer moves, but Brereton Diaz is at the centre of Jorge Sampaoli’s plan to freshen up his Sevilla squad in January.

The Argentinian, who returned to Sevilla earlier this month, is said to have had heard good things about Brereton Diaz from some of his Chilean teammates.

1 of 12 Which Blackburn Rovers player currently wears the number 21? Lewis Travis John Buckley Tayo Edun Adam Wharton

A winter exit on the cards?

Losing Brereton Diaz halfway through the season would be a big blow for Blackburn Rovers and their promotion ambitions.

However, it could end up being more costly to hold onto him until the summer and risk losing out on a transfer fee. With the money from a sale, Tomasson would have the chance to recruit a replacement and maybe even bolster some other areas of his squad too.

With his deal up in the summer, an exit is looking more and more likely. With Sevilla leading Premier League clubs in the race, it will be interesting to see just where Brereton Diaz ends up.