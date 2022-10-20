Kompany explains Maatsen and Beyer’s absence in Burnley’s draw v Birmingham City

Burnley drew 1-1 away at Birmingham City in the Championship last night.

Vincent Kompany’s side claimed their eighth draw of the campaign last night, and it’s another game in which the Clarets took the lead but couldn’t hold on to it.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson handed Burnley the lead with 15 minutes to go, but Scott Hogan salvaged a point for the hosts just five minutes later.

The game leaves Burnley in 3rd place of the table – one point behind leaders QPR who beat Cardiff City last night.

And after the game at St Andrew’s, Kompany discussed the absences of Ian Maatsen and Jordon Beyer.

He told the club:

“Ian got a cut, which was unfortunate for him and us and that’s what made him unavailable for selection tonight.

“Jordon is more of a pre-caution, he felt a little something in training and we just can’t make them risks.

“It’s one, two, three games in a few days, so you lose him for longer if you chance it.”

Both Maatsen and Beyer joined on loan in the summer, and both have since become important players with Maatsen having featured 11 times in the Championship this season, grabbing four assists, whilst Beyer has made five appearances.

Up next…

Burnley travel to Sunderland this weekend.

It’ll be another tough outing for the Clarets in front of what will be a packed-out Stadium of Light crowd.

Tony Mowbray’s side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and the visit of Burnley will be a tough one for them.

For Kompany, he’ll no doubt be hoping that Beyer and Maatsen can be available for Saturday’s game, with both proving to be key parts of the Burnley back-line.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.