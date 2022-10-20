‘I can’t describe the feeling’ – Middlesbrough man speaks out on landmark moment in Wigan Athletic win

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has told The Northern Echo that he had ‘been dreaming of that moment’ after scoring his first senior goal on Wednesday night.

Middlesbrough were victorious on their travels for just the first time this season, winning 4-1 at Wigan Athletic in midweek. Despite going a goal down to the Latics, Boro bounced back, with the goals from Isaiah Jones, Duncan Watmore, Hackney and Chuba Akpom making sure the points went the way of the visitors.

Hackney has started three of interim manager Leo Percovich’s four games in charge so far, and rewarded his boss’ faith with his first goal in senior football at Wigan Athletic.

The midfielder started as a number 10 and impressed again for the Teessiders. Speaking to The Northern Echo after the game, the 20-year-old gave his thoughts on the victory, as well as on his spectacular strike.

“We went a goal down but we just kept on believing,” he said.

“I can’t describe the feeling when I scored. I’ve been waiting for it my whole life. I’ve definitely been dreaming of that moment.”

Hackney will look to keep his place in Boro’s next game, when they host Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon at the Riverside. Michael Carrick could well be in the dugout for the first time this weekend, and so Hackney will have to wait and see whether he is the preferred choice under the new boss.

A landmark moment for Hackney…

After the exit of Marcus Tavernier in the summer, Boro have struggled in midfield. They had lost the energy and drive of Tavernier, and now Hackney looks to have reignited the type of spark that they have been missing.

The goal is a deserved reward for the youngster, who has surely repaid Percovich’s faith in recent weeks. He will likely continue in and around the first-team fold given his performances in the Middlesbrough midfield alongside the likes of Matt Crooks and Jonny Howson.

Hackney’s form doesn’t bode well for summer signings Alex Mowatt and Massimo Luongo, as well as for Riley McGree. However, the competition for places could spur them on, and with everyone likely to start with a clean slate under the new manager, every place will be up for grabs. Hackney will just be hoping he has done enough already for it to be his place to lose.