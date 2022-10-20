Four names mentioned alongside West Brom job with ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss a new contender

Carlos Carvalhal, Sean Dyche, Leam Richardson and Carlos Corberan are all on the list of managers that West Brom have considered bringing in, reports Sky Sports.

West Brom remain without a manager after sacking Steve Bruce at the start of last week.

But their managerial search seems to be heating up with Sky Sports revealing that the Baggies have now spoken to more than 10 potential candidates about the job.

Sky Sports have also revealed that, among those being considered – but not necessarily among those to have been spoken to – are Dyche, Richardson and Corberan, with former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss Carvalhal now being mentioned too.

Carvalhal, 56, was most recently manager of UAE side Al-Wahda. But he’s best known in England for his time in charge of both Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City, more so Wednesday.

He guided the Owls to the Championship play-off final in 2016, but saw his side lose to Hull City.