Ex-Huddersfield Town boss set for return to management with League Two club

Huddersfield Town’s former boss Danny Schofield is set to become the new Doncaster Rovers manager, it has been reported by The Yorkshire Post.

Huddersfield Town made the decision to part ways with Schofield earlier this season following a dismal start to the campaign.

He took over the Terriers in a difficult position though, so supporters held little against him given the club’s turbulent summer and his status as a firm favourite among supporters thanks to his playing days at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Now, it seems the 42-year-old is poised to make a quick return to the game.

The Yorkshire Post reports that Schofield is poised to take up the vacant post as manager of League Two side Doncaster Rovers.

It is added that he fended off competition from former Rovers captain and ex-Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee for the post, with three contenders for the job interviewed since Monday

A new chance for Schofield…

The Doncaster-born coach was thrown in at the deep end somewhat in his role as Huddersfield Town manager, so it will be hoped a new challenge with Doncaster Rovers can get his senior management career kicking into action.

Schofield has worked largely in youth football since retiring in 2017, spending time as an assistant manager of Middlesbrough U21s and as boss of Huddersfield’s U19s for over two years before stepping up to the senior side.

Rovers are a side in need of a new boss who can revitalise and breathe life back into the club.

It will be hoped Schofield is the man to do that, and do it sooner rather than later. The club sit 12th in League Two as it stands, three points away from the play-offs and six away from the automatic promotion spots.