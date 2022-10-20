Ex-Chelsea figure now in talks to become West Brom boss, report claims

Jody Morris is ‘in talks’ to become the next West Brom manager, reports Football Insider.

Morris, 43, is best known for being Frank Lampard’s no.2 at both Derby County and Chelsea.

He was a player for the likes of Chelsea, Millwall and St Johnstone before stepping into coaching, serving as a youth coach at Chelsea between 2014 and 2018.

Morris’ name has been mentioned alongside Championship jobs in the past and now Football Insider say that the Englishman is in discussions with West Brom over their vacant managerial position.

West Brom are nearing the two week mark since sacking Steve Bruce, who left the Baggies near the foot of the Championship table – Richard Beale has taken temporary charge, winning one and losing one since.

Several names have been heavily linked with the job, including ex-Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan.

But Morris is a new and seemingly strong contender for the job, which would be his maiden managerial job.

A calculated risk?

Morris won countless titles in charge of Chelsea’s U18 side, proving himself to be a good, up-and-coming coach. And he and Lampard did well at Derby County too, but not so much at Chelsea.

Since then, Morris hasn’t been in a job and so it remains to be seen whether or not he’d be a good appointment for the Baggies, but it would certainly make for a change after the torrid tenure of Bruce.

Morris is a contemporary coach who would bring likewise ideas to the club. An experienced manager might make sense but there isn’t too many of them about, and West Brom know from first-hand experience that the experienced managers aren’t always the best options.

If Football Insider’s report is too be believed, then it seems like Morris could be a leading candidate for the West Brom job.