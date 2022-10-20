Derby County boss set to ‘reach out’ to Birmingham City loanee after recall rumours

Derby County manager Paul Warne has addressed the speculation surrounding the potential recall of Birmingham City loanee Krystian Bielik, in an interview with Derbyshire Live.

Derby County allowed Bielik to leave Pride Park on a season-long loan this summer, signing for Birmingham City in the Championship. He has become an important player for the Blues so far in the 2022/23 campaign, starting each of the last eight games.

With the World Cup just around the corner, the Polish international has hit form at just the right time, and looks set to be part of the side that goes to Qatar in a month’s time.

But although his loan to the Championship looks to have benefitted his chance of playing at the World Cup, he previously stated that Derby County could recall him to play in League One, something which Rams boss Warne has addressed in a recent interview with Derbyshire Live.

“I did read what he said, but I am mature enough to realise that what people say to the press might sometimes not be 100 per cent the truth,” he said.

“I am not talking for myself here. I do need to reach out to him, truth be told, which I haven’t gotten around to doing. That is something I am going to do in the next couple of days.”

A blow for the Blues but a bonus for the Rams…

Bielik stated in his original interview that he wants to play in the highest league he possibly can, but would respect Derby County’s decision should they recall him. Ultimately, if the player has any say in the matter, no doubt he will look to continue on at Birmingham City.

If he was to be recalled, this would be a blow for John Eustace’s side, who will be aiming for a place in the division’s top six, and will consider Bielik as a key component in ultimately helping them achieve that goal.

Although a negative for the Blues, a recall would greatly benefit Derby County. As they are aiming to get promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking, they will need all the help they can get and adding Bielik back into their ranks will be a huge boost for Warne’s side.