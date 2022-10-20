Coventry City’s Martyn Waghorn shares injury update after Sheffield United win

Coventry City striker Martyn Waghorn has provided an update to the club’s official website on the injury he sustained in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United in midweek.

Coventry City picked up just their third win of the season on Wednesday evening, with Waghorn scoring the winner from the penalty spot in the 87th minute. The result takes them off the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Huddersfield Town into 23rd.

They do still have three games in hand and so winning any of those could take them out of the relegation zone altogether.

Although the win was a huge positive for Mark Robins’ side, there were concerns over Waghorn in the latter stages of the game, as he was substituted in stoppage time after picking up a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the game to the club’s official website, the 32-year-old gave an update on the injury, stating it is not as bad as first feared.

“It’s not too bad. Straight after the goal the ball fell down in the middle of the park and I think I’ve just overstretched a little bit,” he said.

“It’s a tight hamstring but hopefully I should be ok, I’ll get it assessed tomorrow and I don’t know the outcome at the moment, but it doesn’t feel too bad.”

Robins and Waghorn will both be hoping the player can be fit and available for Coventry City’s next game, when they travel to Stoke City at the weekend.

Players will always want to be optimistic and perhaps say the injury isn’t as bad as it is in the hopes of playing more games. But Waghorn knows his body more than anyone and so the update is certainly positive.

He will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Bet365 Stadium and Coventry City will want to have the forward at their disposal in the hopes of getting a third victory on the bounce and getting out of the relegation zone.

They do have players who can come in if Waghorn is absent against Stoke City and can certainly get by without him. But in order to get the results they so desperately need, having Waghorn available if almost a must.