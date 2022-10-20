‘A tighter game than most expect’ – Bristol Rovers v Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

Bristol Rovers host Plymouth Argyle in League One this weekend.

Plymouth Argyle head to the Memorial Stadium to face a Bristol Rovers side back on the right track.

Joey Barton was drawing criticism from supporters amid a poor patch of form but three consecutive wins have got the Gas moving in the right direction again. Rovers sit 12th in League One but will be up against it this weekend with the visit of the Pilgrims.

Steven Schumacher’s side are well and truly flying at the moment. Plymouth Argyle sit top of the pile after five consecutive wins, building a four-point gap to 2nd placed Ipswich Town as they bid to right the wrongs of last season and make a long-awaited return to the Championship.

They’re unbeaten in five on the road, winning four of those games too, but they’ll know they’re in for a tough test with Bristol Rovers on a strong run of their own.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions for Saturday’s clash…

James Ray

“It’s tough on Bristol Rovers given the form they’re in but Plymouth Argyle are on fire and I can’t see anyone stopping them yet.

“The Pilgrims will have to be wary of Aaron Collins amid his firing form. They should have the defensive mettle to hold him off though, even with Dan Scarr still suspended after his red card against Accrington Stanley.

“Schumacher’s side are running rampant at the moment and while I don’t think it’ll be quite as one-way as the wins over Accrington Stanley and MK Dons, they should return to Home Park with all three points here.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-3 Plymouth Argyle

Luke Phelps

“Bristol Rovers are more than holding their own this season, and they’re a tough match for any team in this division, including Plymouth.

“But for me, Plymouth are looking unstoppable right now – if and when they’re beaten this season it will be a really big surprise.

“I can’t see Bristol Rovers taking anything from this game, but I don’t think Plymouth will have it all their own way. I think it’ll be a tighter game than most expect.”

Score prediction: Bristol Rovers 0-1 Plymouth Argyle