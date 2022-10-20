Burnley managers quiz – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

Burnley currently have Vincent Kompany in charge, with the Belgian leading a new era at Turf Moor.

Burnley have enjoyed a strong start to life in the Championship under Kompany too.

The Manchester City legend has completely reinvented the way the Clarets play, bringing in a whole fresh crop of talent to Lancashire in a bid to take them back to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

His start has been promising after succeeding the hugely popular Sean Dyche as Burnley boss. However, the Turf Moor have had to endure their fair share of the bad and the ugly from some of the previous managers too.

