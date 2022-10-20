Birmingham City boss John Eustace is of interest to rival Championship cub, report reveals

West Brom are believed to ‘have an interest’ in a number of current Championship bosses including Birmingham City’s John Eustace, according to Express & Star.

West Brom’s search for Steve Bruce’s successor rumbles on.

The former Birmingham City and Aston Villa boss was dismissed at the start of last week and since, a number of replacements have been touted.

West Brom have been linked with a host of Championship bosses currently at different clubs, including Millwall boss Gary Rowett, Swansea City’s Russell Martin and Wigan Athletic’s Leam Richardson.

But Express & Star revealed yesterday that Blues boss Eustace is also someone of interest to the Baggies hierarchy.

Eustace arrived at St Andrew’s over the summer and has since given Blues fans a new lease of optimism, with his side’s performances much-improved on last season’s performances.

Birmingham City currently sit in 14th place of the Championship table after draw at home to Burnley last night.

West Brom meanwhile remain in the bottom three after losing at home to Bristol City last weekend.

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

Eustace to West Brom – a realistic move?

It doesn’t seem likely.

Eustace had to wait a long time to get his managerial break and it seems unlikely that he’d leave what is a steady-moving project at Birmingham City, for a relegation scrap at West Brom.

There’s no doubting that he’s proving himself to be a good coach though. These links to West Brom are a credit to him and what he’s done so far at the club, but a move to West Brom seems very unlikely.

And the Baggies look to have other names higher up on their wishlist, with Carlos Corberan being mentioned a lot in media reports.

Birmingham City return to action v Blackburn Rovers this weekend whilst West Brom face Millwall.