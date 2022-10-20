Bilic discusses Imran Louza blow as Watford’s woeful injury luck continues

Watford manager Slaven Bilic says ‘we can only hope’ that Imran Louza’s injury is not a serious one, after the 23-year-old was forced off in the early stages of last night’s defeat at Millwall.

Watford headed to The Den last night. And after just 33 minutes, the game was said and done – Tom Bradshaw scored a first half hat-trick to hand the Lions all three points, in what was a dominant performance from Gary Rowett’s side.

Watford on the other hand looked weak. Bilic saw his side beat Norwich City 2-1 in the game before, and so consistency is becoming a real issue for the Hornets who now sit in 15th place of the table.

Injuries have been a problem for Watford so far this season too. Louza recently returned from a knee injury and made an instant impact upon his return, scoring two in his first two starts back in the side.

But it looks like he sustained an ankle injury in last night’s game.

Speaking afterwards, Bilic said:

“Losing Imrân was a big blow… At this stage we can only hope it’s not a big injury, and together we need to cope with this whole situation ahead of the break for the World Cup.”

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

A cruel blow…

Watford’s injury list probably isn’t the biggest in the league. But they keep getting new names added to it and so it’s becoming a real issue for Bilic, whose side are undoubtedly struggling right now.

Louza made a real impact upon his return earlier this month and this new injury blow could be a massive setback for him.

Bilic will be hoping that the injury isn’t a serious one and that Louza can return to the side ASAP.

Watford have a game against nearby rivals Luton Town on Sunday, which will be another big test for the Hornets with Luton looking strong right now.