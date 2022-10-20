3 transfer alternatives Sunderland should consider instead of Aston Villa’s Morgan Sanson

Sunderland are among the sides to have been linked with a move for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson.

Sunderland, Swansea City, RC Strasbourg and LOSC Lille have all been mentioned as possible loan destinations for the Frenchman in reports from France.

However, the Black Cats could be better off sizing up some possible alternatives.

Here, we look at three other central midfielders Sunderland should consider signing instead of the Aston Villa man.

Pape Matar Sarr

20-year-old Sarr looks to be a promising player for the future. He was snapped up by Spurs for a reported fee of around £15m in 2021 after impressing for FC Metz and he made a good impression upon his loan return to the French club too.

He’s not quite in Antonio Conte’s side yet though, and a loan could be beneficial for his development.

The eight-time Senegal international’s youth and determination to forge a successful career in England could be a more motivated option that Sanson, who has endured a tough spell in England to date.

Josh Onomah

Onomah has found limited game time since Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League and be it on a temporary or permanent basis, an exit could be beneficial if he wants more action.

He can play in a range of midfield roles and has good experience of the Championship, nothing up eight goals and 12 assists from the middle of the park in 99 appearances

The Londoner’s deal with Fulham is up at the end of this season too.

Cesare Casadei

19-year-old starlet Casadei is another exciting player for the future, highlighted by his £13.5m move to Chelsea this summer.

The Italian is yet to make his senior debut but has starred at youth level for Inter Milan, making a good impression on these shores early on too. He’s not in Graham Potter’s senior plans yet though, so a loan to the Championship could give him a much-needed step up in competition.

It would heavily depend on Chelsea’s position though, as they may want to keep him on board and nurture him in their youth ranks rather than battle test him in the second-tier.