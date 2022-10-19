‘You need to work hard’ – Jon Dahl Tomasson opens up on continued omission of Blackburn Rovers favourite

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said everyone wants to see Bradley Dack get ‘back on track’ after he was omitted from the squad completely against Sunderland.

Blackburn Rovers finally picked up second consecutive wins with their 2-0 triumph over Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Goals from Scott Wharton and Ben Brereton Diaz secured the win over former boss Tony Mowbray. However, the absence of popular attacking midfielder Dack was the subject of attention from supporters despite the strong night at the office.

It’s the first time Dack has been left out the squad completely this season though he was an unused substitute against Wigan Athletic and Middlesbrough too. He’s not started in the league since September 3rd, leading to questions from fans.

Now, Tomasson has shed light on his recent absence.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, the Danish boss said he’s among the masses who want to see Dack back at the peak of his powers but stressed the work needs to go in on the training pitch. He said:

“I did not select him this evening.

“We all want him to get back on track. Sometimes when you have been out for a long time, two very serious injuries, sometimes it can take a long time to get back but we’re doing everything for him.

“You need to work hard in the sessions”

Tomasson went on to add there is clear communication between him and his players, including Dack, regarding their performances and training.

Can Dack get back to his best?

Prior to his two ACL injuries, the 28-year-old was one of the best players in the Championship, let alone at Blackburn Rovers.

There have been times where it’s looked as though Tomasson’s side could have done with that creative spark in midfield. But with Tomasson suggesting he needs to see more from Dack, it remains to be seen if he can force his way back into the side.

There’s strong competition for a starting spot, but you have to feel that if he can get back to his best, Dack will return to being one of the first names on the Blackburn Rovers team sheet again.

Until then though, the work will be going in on the training ground to prove he can force his way into Tomasson’s side.