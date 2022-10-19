Wolves make ‘tentative contact’ in pursuit of QPR boss, claims reporter

Wolves have made ‘tentative contact’ over QPR boss Mick Beale, reports Dean Jones.

Wolves have been linked with a surprise move or QPR boss Beale, who’s enjoyed a strong start to life in management following his summer appointment.

The 42-year-old has also been linked with Rangers in the past few days, but reports seem to suggest that Wolves are becoming increasingly keen on the 42-year-old after sacking Bruno Lage at the start of the month.

1 of 10 Who is currently top of the League One table? Ipswich Town Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle Peterborough United

And speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Jones has said of Wolves’ interest in Beale:

“Michael Beale, they like him. They have made tentative contact over that one. So, it’ll be interesting to see if they decide to make an official approach now.”

Beale though was quizzed about his emerging links to Wolves and Rangers yesterday and he said that there’s been no direct contact with him, and that he’s currently happy at QPR.

He said:

“There has been a bit of noise but I had a really honest face-to-face conversation with Les Ferdinand yesterday.

“The club’s not had contact, I’ve not had direct contact either. At the moment, it’s my first job, I could not be happier with how things are going, with the owners, the staff, the players.”

QPR next face Cardiff City in the Championship later tonight, with the R’s able to go joint-top with a win.

Beale’s comments yesterday about ‘direct contact’ could suggest that there’s been some kind of contact, but not with him – perhaps his agent or representative.

And this supposed ‘tentative contact’ could back that up.

But Beale says he’s happy at QPR. He’s only just set off on his managerial journey and he’s made a really positive start, so a sudden move to someone like Wolves who are struggling in the Premier League seems unrealistic.

Of course, stranger things happen in football. But Beale leaving QPR in the coming weeks seems highly unlikely at this stage.

QPR v Cardiff City tonight kicks off at 7:45pm.