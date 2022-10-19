Wigan Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Middlesbrough with talismanic forward still absent

Wigan Athletic welcome Middlesbrough to the DW Stadium in the Championship this evening.

With three losses in their previous five fixtures, the Latics will undoubtedly be looking to get back to winning ways against a Boro side that have struggled so far this season. Leam Richardson’s side will also be aiming to have more cutting edge in the final third, finding the net six times in their last five outings.

Middlesbrough will be vying to put an end to their poor run of results and possibly move out of the relegation zone, picking up just one win in their last five games. The Yorkshire club have also been struggling for form on the road this season, failing to win a game away from home in the league so far.

A win for Wigan Athletic could move them into the top-half if other results go their way, whilst Middlesbrough could move out of the bottom three into 19th if they can pick up maximum points from this one.

Wigan Athletic team news

Gwion Edwards continues to be unavailable, injuring his achilles tendon during pre-season training.

Callum Lang is also likely to be sidelined for a prolonged period of time after damaging his ankle ligament last month.

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Amos (GK)

Tilt

Whatmough

Kerr

McClean

Naylor

Power

Darikwa

Keane

Broadhead

Wyke

It has been a relatively successful campaign so far for the Latics on their return to the second tier. Despite recent losses to Sunderland and Cardiff City, Richardson’s side have played some attractive attacking football with a number of players being crucial in the final third.

Striker Charlie Wyke and loanee Nathan Broadhead are proven threats in front of goal and could prove to be the difference against a Middlesbrough side that have had an egregious start to the season.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.