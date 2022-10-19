What’s former West Brom man Jonas Olsson up to these days?

West Brom had towering Swedish defender Jonas Olsson on their books from 2008 until 2017.

West Brom’s former centre-back Olsson, now 39, started out his football career in his native Sweden.

He played for Landskrona BoIS, coming through the youth academy of his hometown club before breaking into their first-team in 2003. Olsson went on to play 60 times for the Allsvenskan side, earning a move to Holland with NEC Nijmegen.

Three years in the Eredivisie followed, falling one shy of a century by making 99 appearances. In the process, the centre-back chipped in with seven goals.

Olsson’s performances in The Netherlands caught the eyes of West Brom, who swooped to bring him over to England in 2007.

The Baggies suffered relegation in the Swedish centre-back’s first season but he was a mainstay as they bounced right back up the top-tier in the 2009/10 season alongside Newcastle United. Seven more years with West Brom followed, with the club remaining in the Premier League for all of them.

Olsson earned his first Sweden call up while with West Brom too, remaining a regular for the squad from 2010 to 2015.

After only seven Premier League appearances in the 2016/17 campaign, Olsson would move on in the summer. He returned to Sweden with Djurgardens IF, helping them win the Svenska Cupen in the 2017/18 season.

Olsson would make a surprise return to England in February 2019, signing a short-term deal with Wigan Athletic. He only remained there until the end of that season though before calling it a day on his playing career.

But what’s Olsson up to these days?

During the early stages of his time with West Brom, Olsson said he hoped to become a lawyer and work in human rights once his playing career had come to an end. It’s not seen anywhere if he did make that career change, but he has been spotted on TV now and then.

Olsson has worked as a pundit on EFL and Premier League games in recent years. He was also back on these shores recently for a West Brom legends game.

He’ll be best remembered for his towering presence at the back and regular spot in the Baggies backline.