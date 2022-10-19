What’s former Burnley and Hull City man Dean Marney up to these days?

Burnley and Hull City both had midfielder Dean Marney on their books during his career in the EFL.

Burnley and Hull City’s former man Marney, now 38, started out his career in the Tottenham Hotspur youth academy.

He forged his way into the senior game out on loan though, spending time with Swindon Town, QPR, Gillingham and Norwich City in the early stages of what would prove to be a lengthy career.

Marney ended up leaving Spurs in July 2006 though, leaving after 11 appearances for the club’s first-team.

He was snapped up by Hull City, joining for an undisclosed fee as Phil Parkinson’s second signing for the club.

The box-to-box midfielder would go on to spend four years on the books with the Tigers, managing nine goals and 18 assists in 138 outings. He helped them win the Championship play-offs in the 2007/08 season before going on to play 31 times in the Premier League the following season.

Marney moved on in the summer of 2010 though after Hull’s relegation. He would stay in the Championship though, joining Burnley, where he went on to become a fan favourite and a first-team mainstay over the course of his eight years with the club.

The Barking-born midfielder got two more promotions to the Premier League under his belt with the Clarets, with his best campaigns coming in the Championship. Marney started to find game time more limited towards the end of his Turf Moor stay though and ended up leaving in 2018.

He was then snapped up by Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town, who he played for 19 times before his release in 2020.

But what’s Marney up to these days?

Well, it seems Marney opted for a pretty quiet retirement after his Fleetwood Town release.

From what can be seen, there was no public mention of his decision to bring an end to his playing career, but Transfermarkt has him down as a retired player and a piece on Burnley’s official club website published in the summer states he retired in 2020.

There’s no mention of a dip into coaching or punditry, or any other post-playing football career for that matter anywhere either.

He’ll be remembered for his well-rounded, tough-tackling playing style though for his spells with both Burnley and Hull City.