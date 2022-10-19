What’s former Birmingham City and Watford manager Gianfranco Zola up to these days?

Gianfranco Zola managed both Birmingham City and Watford during his coaching career.

Zola, now aged 56, enjoyed a memorable playing career which lasted over 20 years. He spent the bulk of his playing days in Italy but he’s probably best remembered for his seven year stay at Chelsea between 1996 and 2003.

Calling time on his playing career in 2005, Zola spent time with the Italian national set up and also at West Ham before arriving at Watford in 2012.

He became the first of many managerial appointments in the ongoing Pozzo reign, and he enjoyed relative success in his first season in charge reaching the 2013 Championship play-off final, but losing to Crystal Palace.

He resigned midway through the next season before going on to have spells in charge of Cagliari and Al-Arabi, returning to England with Birmingham City in 2016.

Zola oversaw 24 games in charge of Blues and won just two of them – he took over from Gary Rowett who had the club in 7th at the time of his departure, but Birmingham City were in the bottom three when Zola left before the end of the season.

But what’s Zola up to these days?

Zola didn’t quite enjoy the same success as a manager as he did as a player. In 2018 though he returned to coaching, becoming an assistant first-team coach at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri.

But he’d leave after a year back at Stamford Bridge, upon the arrival of Frank Lampard in 2019.

And since, Zola has been out of the game. But he regularly gives interviews where he talks predominantly about Chelsea, and he remains active on social media, specifically on Instagram – find Zola on Instagram here.

After a lengthy career in football, Zola seems to be enjoying retirement. He gave fans up and down the country some fond memories, but fans of Birmingham City in particular, not so much.

Both Birmingham City and Watford remain in the Championship, with Watford now managed by another former West Ham boss in Slaven Bilic, and Birmingham City managed by a former Watford captain in John Eustace.