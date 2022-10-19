West Brom managerial target reveals latest on Baggies links amid continued search for new boss

West Brom managerial target Steven Schumacher has insisted there’s nothing that will distract him from the task at hand with Plymouth Argyle, adding he’s had no contact over the vacant post.

West Brom’s decision to sack Steve Bruce was one that was well overdue in the eyes of many Baggies supporters.

The search for his replacement is ongoing too, with Richard Beale in charge on a caretaker basis in the meantime.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post, one of which is Plymouth Argyle boss Schumacher. The 38-year-old has drawn high praise for the job done at Home Park and it’s been acknowledged in the form of links with a switch to The Hawthorns.

Now, amid the rumours, Schumacher has revealed his thoughts.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the Plymouth Argyle boss admitted that while West Brom are ‘a massive club’, he won’t be distracted from the task at hand with the Pilgrims. He added he’s not been contacted and believes ‘there’s probably nothing in it’, saying:

“I’ve seen all of the stuff and I’ve had loads of people texting me, but there’s been no contact from my side.

“If there’s been interest from West Brom I think that’s great because that shows we’re doing something well here, because you wouldn’t get spoken about if you were sitting down the bottom of the league or mid-table. It just shows the good job that everyone’s doing – not just me, and we’re getting recognised with these big clubs.

“West Brom’s a massive club, but there’s been no contact and as far as I’m concerned there’s probably nothing in it.”

Better off staying?

Schumacher and Plymouth Argyle look to have a really good thing going down in Devon at the moment. As a result, it’s no surprise he’s drawing interest from Championship clubs like West Brom.

However, the Baggies are in a really tough spot at the moment and given that Schumacher is still pretty new to first-team management, it would be a real task for him to turn their ship around and could come at a cost.

Building the Pilgrims as he has and taking them up to the second-tier could help his stock more than a move to The Hawthorns, while it would also write him into the club’s folklore for bringing Championship football back to Home Park.

It remains to be seen how the links pan out, but it seems Schumacher isn’t thinking into it too much at the moment.