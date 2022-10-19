Sunderland, Swansea City alongside Ligue 1 sides in eye-catching chase for Aston Villa man

Sunderland and Swansea City are alongside Ligue 1 du0 LOSC Lille and RC Strasbourg in eyeing a winter loan move for Morgan Sanson, Jeunes Footeux has claimed.

Sunderland and Swansea City will both be looking to strengthen their ranks where possible in the January window.

Black Cats boss Mowbray will see the winter as a chance to make his mark on the squad after arriving earlier this season, while Russell Martin will be keen to bolster his ranks to prepare them for a play-off push.

Now, an ambitious target has emerged on the radars of the Championship pair.

French outlet Jeunes Footeux claims Sunderland and Swansea City are among the sides eyeing a loan for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson. Ligue 1 pair RC Strasbourg and LOSC Lille are also keen on the Frenchman, who has endured a difficult time at Villa Park since joining in January 2021.

Sanson, 28, has played in just 20 games since his arrival and is keen on a January exit.

An intriguing swoop…

Sanson impressed in France with both Montpellier and Marseille before heading over to England.

However, his time with Aston Villa hasn’t gone as anyone would have hoped.

A winter exit seems best and given the pedigree behind him, it might be a bit of a surprise to see him drop into the Championship with either Swansea City or Sunderland.

That said though, if he wants to make a fist of it and fight for a place at Villa Park, a loan spell in this country could be the perfect chance for Sanson to prove his ability before returning and battling for a first-team spot in the future.

If not though, it could be best to return to France after a stay to forget on these shores.