Tony Mowbray is the man in charge at Sunderland right now, after replacing Alex Neil earlier in the season.

And Mowbray has enjoyed a steady start to life on Wearside, albeit made more difficult by injuries to some key players.

He follows a number of experienced managers to have taken charge of the club, with all of them enjoying varying degrees of success.

But how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

Try your hand at our latest Sunderland quiz, and see if you can score 100%!