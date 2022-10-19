Significant update emerges on Wolves’ interest in QPR boss Beale

QPR boss Mick Beale has been made Wolves’ number one managerial target, The Athletic has reported.

QPR only brought Beale in during the summer, recruiting him as Mark Warburton’s replacement.

It’s Beale’s first senior management role and he’s already made a good impression, guiding the R’s to a strong start to the season. His side sit in 6th in the Championship and sit only three points behind current league leaders Blackburn Rovers with two games in hand.

His impressive start at Loftus Road has drawn interest from elsewhere already though, with manageress Wolves linked.

Now, as per a new report from The Athletic, Beale has been made the Premier League club’s number one target.

It is added that the Molineux outfit are expected to move quickly. No contact has been made at this point, but it is expected to come soon as Wolves look to bring in a new boss sooner rather than later.

What now?

It remains to be seen just how Wolves’ rumoured interest in Beale pans out, but the R’s will surely be hoping they can hold onto their new boss given how early it is into his tenure at Loftus Road.

The appointment of Beale came as a result of a well thought-out, patient recruitment process by QPR’s hierarchy. They’re reaping the rewards of it too, with Beale clearly a talented coach and one destined for a higher level.

However, their project under his stewardship is still so young, so losing him now would be a significant blow.

It won’t be a surprise if it’s a tempting offer, but QPR fans will be hoping Beale stays put to lead them on.