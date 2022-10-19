Significant update emerges on Middlesbrough’s bid to appoint Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough are set to have prospective new manager Michael Carrick in the stands to watch their Wednesday night clash with Wigan Athletic, according to Football Insider.

Middlesbrough’s search for a new boss has been ongoing for just over two weeks now.

In the meantime, Leo Percovich has led the club on an interim basis, while a whole host of names have been linked with the vacant post. Michael Carrick has emerged as a strong contender though and earlier this week, it was claimed he is on course to take the job.

Now, ahead of tonight’s clash with Wigan Athletic, a fresh update has emerged on the matter.

As per Football Insider, Carrick will be in the stands to watch Boro face the Latics at the Riverside ahead of his proposed appointment. It marks a big step towards the confirmation of a new boss as the Championship side look to start afresh and make their way up the table as soon as possible.

1 of 10 Who currently wears the number 14 for Middlesbrough? Darragh Lenihan Anfernee Djiksteel Alex Mowatt Tommy Smith

An appointment closer than ever?

If Carrick does indeed attend tonight’s game, it would be a real surprise if the appointment didn’t end up happening now.

It would be bizarre for a prospective boss to make such a public appearance at their soon-to-be new club if there wasn’t a strong confidence that the deal could be wrapped up, so it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out over tonight.

A move to Middlesbrough would mark Carrick’s first steps into permanent senior management.

He made a decent impression in charge of Manchester United on an interim basis and after serving as a no.2 to both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourihno, it’s clear the former England midfielder is rated as a coach.

Whether than can translate into his managerial role though, it will be interesting to see.