‘Show us what you’re made of’ – Ipswich Town v Derby County prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Derby County in League One on Friday night.

Ipswich Town come into this clash sitting in 2nd place, though they fell to defeat against Lincoln City last time out.

For the most part, the Tractor Boys have been potent in attack and sturdy at the back. This is a real chance to prove their mettle though after losing to the Imps. The last time Kieran McKenna’s side suffered defeat in the league, they went on to pick up three consecutive wins, so he’ll be hoping for a similar run again.

As for Derby County, they’ve won two and lost one under Paul Warne’s stewardship, beating Accrington Stanley 3-0 at the weekend.

This is the first real promotion contender they’ve faced since his appointment though, so the Rams will be geared up for a tough test. Derby County sit in 9th coming into this one but would move into the play-offs with a win.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have offered their score predictions…

James Ray

“Personally, I can’t wait for this one.

“This is going to be a real test for both sides. Kieran McKenna has cemented himself as one of the EFL’s most promising coaches and built a side capable of promotion at Ipswich Town, but facing a third-tier master in the form of Paul Warne off the back of a defeat sets this up to be a really intriguing tie.

“Liam Rosenior was doing a decent job at Derby County in my eyes, but Warne looks as though he could unlock the true potential of the squad at Pride Park. Warne’s message to his squad for this one should be to show us what you’re made of, to see where the Rams really stand this season.

“It’s a really tough game to call and it could be tight, but I’m just going to give Ipswich the edge.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Derby County

Luke Phelps:

“This one should be a really great advert for League One, which doesn’t get too much air time these days.

“Ipswich look formidable and after a couple of defeats going into this one, they’ll be raring for the win. But against a League One maestro in Paul Warne and his new Derby County side, it certainly won’t be easy.

“The Rams have had a mixed bag of results since Warne took charge, but he’ll have his players right up for the challenge tonight, and the game will give a good indication of where his side are at right now.

“At Portman Road though, it’s going to be really tough for Derby, and I think they’ll do well to come away from this one with anything.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-0 Derby County