Sheffield Wednesday managers quiz – how much can you remember about the club’s former bosses?

Sheffield Wednesday’s current boss is Darren Moore, whose aim is to bring Championship football back to Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday moved to make Moore their manager in March 2021, bringing him in from Doncaster Rovers, who were sat in the League One play-offs at the time.

He was unable to stave off relegation and fell short in the play-offs last season, but he’ll be hoping to take the Owls back to the Championship this time around after an encouraging start to the 2022/23 campaign at Hillsborough.

The Hillsborough faithful have had to endure the good, the bad and the ugly over the years, but it will be hoped Moore is the man to bring success back to the club given the strong players in his ranks.

But how well do you think you know the Yorkshire club’s bosses of the past?

Try your luck and test your knowledge in our latest Sheffield Wednesday managers quiz at the bottom of the page!